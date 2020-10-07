Almost exactly one month after Chrome 86 appeared in the Beta Channel, it's now rolling out on the stable branch to all platforms (except Chrome OS, that should come next week). This update is definitely light on interface/functional changes, but there are plenty of new features lurking underneath. Let's dive right in!

Change password button

Google added a feature to Chrome's package manager last year that periodically checks for stolen/leaked passwords, and if one of your passwords is compromised, the browser will prompt you to change it. Starting in Chrome 86, those notifications will now have a 'Change password' button to take you to the right page in one press. The functionality is currently behind a flag, so you'll need to switch chrome://flags#well-known-change-password to 'Enabled' for it to work.

This uses a feature that Apple implemented in Safari 12 and iCloud Keychain on iOS 12, called 'well-known URL for changing passwords.' Websites can tell the browser where the account page to change passwords is located, making the process a bit faster and easier. Since this isn't a brand new feature, it already works for Twitter, WordPress.com, Spotify, Postmates, and other sites.

Menu icons

It can be hard to quickly find what you're looking for in large menus, and the Chrome team has seemingly realized that. Chrome 86 has two new flags that modify the browser's overflow menu, making it much easier to navigate.

There are two new flags to try out, #tabbed-app-overflow-menu-icons and #tabbed-app-overflow-menu-regroup. The first adds helpful icons next to each entry in Chrome's overflow menu, and the second flag re-organizes the menus into sections.

Left: Default menu; Center, Right: Menu variations

As the number of options in Chrome's menu continues to expand, this is definitely a great improvement. Here's hoping it rolls out to everyone soon.

Native File System

Web pages have never been able to directly access your computer's (or phone's) file system, unless there was a plugin like Java or ActiveX involved somewhere. The Native File System API changed that when it appeared in Chrome 78 as an Origin Trial, and now it's rolling out widely as part of Chrome 86.

Here's how the API works: A web page can bring up a file picker dialog, just like you would see when clicking an Upload button on any web site. One file, a group of files, or an entire folder can be selected (it's up to the web page).

Before you start freaking out that web sites can now alter your files, there are plenty of security precautions built into this. Sites can only see the files you specifically select, they can only save changes back to those files if granted permission, and an indicator is added to the address bar if a site has file permissions (on the desktop, anyway). Also, the permission is only valid until the site is closed.

There are already some great examples of this functionality, like a web app that watermarks an existing PDF file, a recreation of Microsoft Paint, and a viewer for tomography scans. I'm looking forward to seeing what sites will do with the API now that it's widely available.

Other changes

As always, this update includes changes for both users and developers. Here are some smaller changes included in Chrome 86:

