Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While the middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to Play Store sales, thanks to a few publishers like Headup and Jakyl, I have an extensive list to share with everyone today. This means you can pick up Bridge Constructor Portal for half off. If quirky puzzle games aren't your thing, then perhaps the point and click adventure game Infamous Machine will pique your interest. You can also grab The Inner World at a solid discount, which is also an enjoyable point and click adventure. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 12 temporarily free and 68 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- BabyBook Journal - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- mAh Battery Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Galaxy Shooter : Falcon Squad Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Puzzles for children and adults $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Challenge(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- G'Luck! 🍩 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Mega Space Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Orgi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- MIUI 11 - HD Icon Pack (NO ADS) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- UX S9 - Icon Pack - (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Gallery Widget Unlocker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pull Me App Unlocker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Smart Notify Unlocker $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 1 day
- Star Walk 2 - Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- App Manager -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- BRAINAURAL Binaural Beats brain therapy -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple Calendar Pro - Events & Reminders Manager -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple Contacts Pro - Manage your contacts easily -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple Thank You - Thanks for supporting us :) -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Infamous Machine $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Strike Team Hydra $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aftermath XHD $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ground Effect Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ground Effect Pro XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Juggle! $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Juggle! XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LazyHero $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mixt $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit HD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Soccer Champs $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Soccer Champs 2020 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.67; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whale Trail Classic $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crispy HD Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flyme 6 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- MATION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Comments