Google may have given up on tablets, but Amazon is still holding on for dear life. The company's Fire tablets have always been about providing value to customers for low price points, and right now Woot is offering some of the lowest prices around on older generation Fire tablets — including the 2018 Fire HD 8 for just $49.99.

There are two models in stock right now: the Fire HD 8 (2018) and the Fire HD 10 (2017). The Fire HD 8 is HD in the most technical sense of the word. Its 1280x800 screen only provides 189 pixels per inch, but that should be fine for kids who just want to watch YouTube or play games on it. The 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage should be fine for those purposes, too. It does microSD cards and offers 10 hours battery, which should make it a great road trip companion. Only the yellow model is available, but yellow is objectively the best color there is, so you won't hear any complaints from me.

The Fire HD 10 steps up to a full HD display with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, making it a better choice for most people. It also supports hands-free Alexa commands, as well as microSD cards for expandable storage. This version is only in stock in a classic black color, and will set you back $99.99. Woot is also offering a case for the tablet for just $9.99, which comes in pink or yellow. (Get the yellow!)

And once you receive the tablets, be sure to check out our guide to getting the Play Store up and running.