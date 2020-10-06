Can't go clubbing 'cause of Coronavirus? Then you might as well have a dance party at home. Right now, Amazon is offering customers savings of up to 31% off Anker Bluetooth speakers — including the super slick Soundcore Wakey with an LED display and a built-in Qi wireless charging pad.



There are three models being offered as part of today's deal: the Soundcore 2, Soundcore Motion+, and Soundcore Wakey. The Soundcore 2 is the cheapest option, offering 12W stereo sound for less than 30 bucks. The Motion+ ups that to 30W of audio. But I think my favorite is the Wakey, which admittedly sounds stupid, but has a sexy fabric speaker grill and a built-in Qi charging pad.

This deal only lasts until the end of the day, so don't hesitate if you're interested in picking up a new speaker at a great price. Since all three of these speakers are priced at more than $25, Amazon will ship them for free, so you don't even have to pay for postage.