Android 11 brings with it a lot of cool new features, but most phones don't have them just yet. Samsung has been testing its Android-11-based One UI 3.0 with developers in preparation for a broader beta, and now it looks like the first release of the public beta has arrived.

Version ZTJ3 of One UI 3 is currently rolling out to owners of Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra devices. We published the complete list of changes found in the update earlier this month, but highlights include a new visual design of frequently visited places like the homescreen and the notification panel, performance improvements that should help make apps faster while draining less battery, and the enhanced privacy and Digital Wellbeing controls that Android 11 brings.

A screenshot of the changelog for the first beta release.

While the beta update seems to be beginning in South Korea, Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 3 beta program will be available in the US, China, India, Germany, Poland, and the UK as well — though the timing may vary depending on the region. Now that the rollout has been spotted getting underway, it shouldn't be too long before the beta spreads to other areas.