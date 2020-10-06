Xiaomi spin-off Poco has been intensely engaged with Oppo spin-off Realme in a budget smartphone pricing war in India. Its latest salvo comes in the form of a Rs. 10,000 device called the Poco C3 featuring formidable core specs to enable quality gaming at a new price tier. There are, though, a few trade-offs to have made this product possible.
The C3 was announced earlier today as a "Game Chang3r" for those counting their coins.
#POCOC3 launch livestream | The #GameChang3r under 10K https://t.co/eNKAaXqahi
— POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 6, 2020
Specs
|Display
|6.53" 1600 x 720 display
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio G35 (Octa-core 2.3GHz)
|RAM
|3GB or 4GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|32GB or 64GB + microSD up to 512GB
|Rear cameras
|13MP wide-angle + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh w/ 10W charging
|OS
|MIUI 12 w/ Android 10
|Peripherals
|Dual SIM slots, micro-USB, 3.5mm jack
|Dimensions
|165 x 77.1 x 9 mm / 194g
|Colors
|Arctic Blue, Matte Black, Lime Green
Highlights include triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery with fortifications to make it last for more charging cycles — the company claims it can last just longer than 3 years — a water-resistant nanocoating, and a fairly clean MIUI 12 experience. It does lack any sort of fingerprint sensor, though, and the 720p display on a 6.53" canvas (269 ppi) might leave some wanting.
That said, sales will begin on Flipkart October 16 with an introductory promo: the 3GB RAM / 32GB storage configuration will run for just Rs. 7,499 (-Rs. 2,500) or the equivalent of $102 while the 4/64 model will be Rs. 8,999 (-Rs. 2,000) or $122.
Funnily enough, Realme had its own C3 earlier this year with similar price points and a slightly more competitive MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. That in itself, though, does not tell the whole of their differences.
