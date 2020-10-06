If you're on the move often, you've probably given some thought (or, you know, at least did in 2019) to Lyft Pink, the premium membership option for the popular ride share app. You're probably also taking advantage of food delivery apps more often these days. At $20 per month, Lyft Pink already includes 15% off rides, free cancellation fees, free bike and scooter rentals, priority airport pickup, and waived lost and found fees. Now members can also enjoy a free Grubhub+ membership, normally $10 per month on its own.

Grubhub+ members receive free delivery from participating restaurants on orders over $12. You'll get perks including free food and discounts from popular restaurants, as well. The service also includes Grubhub's Donate the Change program, allowing you to round up your purchase price to donate to the Grubhub Community Relief Fund. Grubhub then matches your donation and the money is used to support communities impacted by COVID-19. To activate your new Grubhub+ membership, you just need to visit Lyft and Grubhub's joint website and link your accounts.

This deal is especially juicy for Chase Bank members whose card benefits include a free Lyft Pink subscription. Regardless, if you're on the road a lot and use food delivery apps frequently, it's worth checking out. If you're a Lyft Pink member, activate your free Grubhub+ membership today.