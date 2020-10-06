Welcome to the third edition of the Android Police Newsletter Q&A, a series where we open up about the freshest gadgets on the market. This week, we're dishing on the recently announced Nest Audio. Read on to find out how to submit your questions and see our responses.

Last week, Google took the next step in expanding its Nest-branded home products, officially replacing the first-generation Google Home with the new Nest Audio. While its predecessor was designed specifically as a means to pit Google Assistant against Amazon's Alexa in the home, this year's Nest Audio is all about delivering exceptional sound in a svelte package. We've spent about a week with the Nest Audio, and we're ready to tell you more about it.

Submit your questions about the Nest Audio in the comments section

To submit your questions, simply leave us a comment below. We'll choose our favorites and publish the answers exclusively in an upcoming edition of the Android Police Newsletter. That means you'll need to subscribe to the newsletter if you want to see our responses. It's 100% free, and we'll never spam your inbox with fluff you don't need.

​ Subscribe to Android Police's weekly newsletter, with the biggest stories, latest deals, and insight on the week's news. Just enter your email below. Subscribe We won't send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time. Built with ConvertKit

If you'd like to learn more about the Nest Audio, including where to pick one up, how to get an awesome Nest bundle, and why it earned the coveted "Android Police Most Wanted" badge in our full review, check out our complete coverage here.