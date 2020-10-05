You can't be taken seriously as a music distributor if you don't have the charts to prove it. Newbie on the scene YouTube Music, having gone without charts since its inception, is bringing in all the charts to 57 countries.

A new Charts subsection is now available in the Explore tab featuring the most popular songs, albums, and artists on YouTube.

In the United States, Top Songs tracks the 100 titles with the most play that week. Top Videos also has 100 on its list, updated weekly. The Top Artists list exists only as a carousel featuring 40 performers as well as their general trending direction. There are breakout top 50 lists for music videos in the Pop, Hip Hop, Latin, Country & Americana, Rock, and Metal genres. Finally, there's a Trending 20 list which updates multiple times a day with new music videos gaining the most traction.

In addition to a global list, there will also be charts tuned to these individual countries:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

Guatemala

Germany

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Norway

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

South Korea

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Tanzania

Turkey

Uganda

U.K.

Ukraine

Uruguay

U.S.

Zimbabwe

YouTube has a massive platform for music video viewing, so these charts aren't without merit in terms of sitting on what's vogue, but, contrary to our lede paragraph, how much this actually sways the conversation about music is questionable at the moment.