You can't be taken seriously as a music distributor if you don't have the charts to prove it. Newbie on the scene YouTube Music, having gone without charts since its inception, is bringing in all the charts to 57 countries.
A new Charts subsection is now available in the Explore tab featuring the most popular songs, albums, and artists on YouTube.
In the United States, Top Songs tracks the 100 titles with the most play that week. Top Videos also has 100 on its list, updated weekly. The Top Artists list exists only as a carousel featuring 40 performers as well as their general trending direction. There are breakout top 50 lists for music videos in the Pop, Hip Hop, Latin, Country & Americana, Rock, and Metal genres. Finally, there's a Trending 20 list which updates multiple times a day with new music videos gaining the most traction.
In addition to a global list, there will also be charts tuned to these individual countries:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Guatemala
- Germany
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Luxembourg
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tanzania
- Turkey
- Uganda
- U.K.
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- U.S.
- Zimbabwe
YouTube has a massive platform for music video viewing, so these charts aren't without merit in terms of sitting on what's vogue, but, contrary to our lede paragraph, how much this actually sways the conversation about music is questionable at the moment.
