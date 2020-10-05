After being delayed earlier this year due to COVID-19, Amazon’s Prime Day is finally right around the corner. While our friends at Roborock won’t be able to help you sweep up all the savings that are about to come your way, they do have an early deal of their own. Right now, you can pick up a Roborock S5 Max for only $439.99 ($109 off) at Amazon.
The S5 Max is one of the most feature-rich robotic vacuums in Roborock’s lineup. It’s equipped with an intelligent LiDAR navigation system with adaptive algorithms that work together to identify the most efficient route to clean your home. A 290ml water tank allows the S5 Max to mop a 2,000sqft space before needing to be emptied.
Under the hood sits a robust lithium-ion battery that can power the vacuum for three straight hours, and when it does run out of juice, the S5 Max will automatically return to its cradle to get ready for its next excursion. Finally, this robotic vacuum is capable of producing 2000Pa of deep cleaning suction, which is enough force to lift a AA battery off the ground.
You don’t have to jump through any hoops to take advantage of this deal. Simply head on over to the S5 Max’s Amazon page, put it in your cart, and checkout. This offer is only valid from today through Sunday, October 11, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to sweep up an S5 Max for just $440 ($109 off).
Also keep in mind that today’s offer is just the beginning. Roborock will have even more Prime Day discounts to share within the coming weeks, so keep an eye on our deals feed for the latest info.
