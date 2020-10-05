The Fossil Q Gen 5 came out last year, and we were pretty pleased with it in our review. We praised the watch's snappy performance, feature support, and excellent battery life, but we weren't thrilled with the price — a hefty $295. Now, you can get the same performance in a smaller — and more affordable — package: Fossil has just launched the Gen 5E, a revision with a smaller screen, new size options, and a price tag of $250.

The Gen 5E comes with all the benefits of the Gen 5 in a more compact design. It has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and 1GB of RAM with a 1.19" screen. We also get a new size to choose from, with a 42mm design joining the 44mm. The WearOS-powered Gen 5E supports contactless payments with Google Pay, and lets users answer calls right from the watch with a built-in speaker and microphone (as well as receive and reply to text messages). Also featured are Fossil's multi-day battery modes, purportedly allowing you to stretch your watch's battery over longer periods with customizable system settings.

If you're looking for a decent smartwatch at a more affordable price, this might be worth taking a look at — just be aware that arriving as it does in late 2020, it's already running some dated silicon. The Fossil Gen 5E is available today, currently only in the US, for $250. The watch is available in 44mm and 42mm cases with a variety of styles and colors.