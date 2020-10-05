The Spotify apps for Android and iOS have recently picked up a new feature: The ability to search for music through song lyrics. We don't know precisely when it rolled out, but an informal announcement made by Spotify's Lin Wang implies it landed recently. Separately, Spotify has also announced that it will start publishing new music charts, including a weekly top 50, a US top 10, and a Global top 10, with other market-specific versions planned soon.

We've tested the lyric search feature, and it is live for us, though I'm not sure when it rolled out. When it's present, searching for a set of lyrics will show the words "lyrics match" next to relevant results (as you can see above). The desktop client also has this feature, but apparently, the mobile apps didn't until recently.

My team just shipped something on iOS and Android - now you can find songs by lyrics 😉 on Spotify Give it a try 😊 pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84 — Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020

The feature is present for us in version 8.5.78.909 on Android, though there could be a server-side component, or it may have rolled out on an earlier release.

Less is known about the new Spotify charts, which were revealed today via blog post. It isn't clear if you'll be able to view these charts via the service itself, but they'll be published regularly by the @spotifycharts twitter account, which already has several new charts up:

❤️ Here are the Top 50 Albums streamed in the USA (Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2020) #SpotifyCharts pic.twitter.com/RwPkTAr8Kk — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) October 5, 2020

❤️ Here are the Top 50 Songs streamed in the USA (Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2020) #SpotifyCharts pic.twitter.com/3TtT94ZVsW — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) October 5, 2020

Folks hoping to stay on the bleeding edge of popular music can follow the account for weekly updates.