People who could afford Peloton have been taking up synchronous sessions on their stationary bikes and treadmills. To top it off, those who have a heart rate monitor with ANT+ support can connect it to those machines. Now, those who are using their Android TVs to partake in full-body routines can connect their HRM and tie their pulse stats with their workouts.

The changelog for the latest update to the Peloton app pretty much explains it all:

Heart Rate Monitor Support, Now on Android TV: Connect a Bluetooth heart rate monitor to compatible TVs to see heart rate metrics during workouts. Optimize your performance and track your progress over time by tracking your heart rate zones.

HRM pairing as seen on Fire TV

When you start a routine up, you should see a new heart rate indicator at the bottom of the screen. Selecting it will open up a Bluetooth pairing procedure. After connecting a device, you should be able to see your current pulse rate on-screen.

Grab the update from the Play Store or APK Mirror.