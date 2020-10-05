Google unveiled the new Chromecast with Google TV last week, and no surprise: it looks good. For less than $50, the device offers Chromecast capabilities, a voice remote with Google Assistant, and the latest Google TV experience built in. Right now, you can buy it bundled with six months of Netflix — and that's probably what most potential buyers should do.

The promotion includes six months of the standard Netflix plan, which includes 1080p streaming on two devices at a time. Currently, that plan costs $12.99 a month, which means a six month subscription would set you back $77.94. If you subtract that from the bundle price of $89.99, it means the device itself only costs $12.05. The new Chromecast is already a good deal at $49.99, but if you're going to be paying for Netflix anyway, spending $89.99 on the bundle offers extra savings for savvy consumers. What do all these numbers mean? The TL;DR is that you save a whopping $37.94 by snagging the Chromecast and six months of Netflix bundled together. (And that's not even including the 10% store credit that Google One members get back.)

So is there a catch? Not really. Sometimes promotional offers like this only apply to new customers, but this isn't the case here; new and existing Netflix subscribers alike are eligible. The discount comes in the form of account credit, too, so even if you subscribe to different monthly plan, you'll get $77.94 to use towards those fees. If you decide to return the Chromecast, you'll be refunded the full bundle price if you haven't redeemed the offer, and the full $49.99 device price if you have.

While this is great in theory, actually buying the bundle might be more difficult. Two of the three color options of the combo package are out of stock on the Google Store, and the fine print says the bundle will only be offered "while supplies last and subject to availability." Don't be chill about taking advantage of this Netflix deal.