ASUS has finally revealed US pricing for the ROG Phone 3, and it's ambitious to say the least: $999.99 for the 12GB/512GB version, and $1,099.99 for the 16GB/512GB model. Amazon, B&H, and ASUS's own site will be offering this pricey gaming phone.

For your $999.99, you'll get a 6.59" 1080p AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 865+, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a triple rear camera setup (64MP + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP macro), a 24MP front-facing camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. $100 more will get you 16GB of RAM, which — let's be real — nobody will ever really need. For reference, last year's ROG Phone 2 was priced at $899.99.

The phone can be purchased today from Amazon and ASUS's (very poorly designed) site, with Amazon stating the phone will ship October 16th. ASUS does not elaborate on availability dates. B&H has the phone listed as well, but with only a "notify when available" button and no date given. You can find the pertinent links below.