Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a solid list of sales this past Friday, I'm back with a new roundup to start the week, and I indeed have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Neverwinter Nights, a fantastic CRPG that contains over 100+ hours of gameplay. Next up is EQQO, an enjoyable narrative-based puzzler that offers striking graphics. Last but not least is Ashworld, an action-adventure game from OrangePixel where you'll explore a dangerous post-apocalyptic world. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 53 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- IP Subnetting Practice $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Subnet Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Home Workout PRO: Full Body Workouts at home $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12P" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- EQQO $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations Americas $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Atonement - Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cat Forest : Healing Camp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Survival Derby 3D - car racing & running game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eternity Legends Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- LeagueMon VIP - League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Argentina Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Watchface and Widget $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Fussy Vegan Pro $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Car Costs Complete: consumption- and cost-control $2.70 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Blues Guitar Soloist $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Network Speed Meter Pro $12.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- S2TDroid Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screen Share Tile - Share screenshot from tile $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Float It ᴾᴿᴱᴹᴵᵁᴹ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Just Money manager, Budget Bills & Expense tracker $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Carmin Pro $49.99 -> $21.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Ashworld $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Insider – interactive movie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Lost Civilization $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Boymate10 - Brain Card Game - New 2020 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daedalus $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vengeance RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Adventurous Box | World of Traps | Full | No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GET HER BACK: Adventure & Shooter At It's Best $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Secret Order 6: Bloodline (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRiOS Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds 💎 WALLOOP™ PRIME $9.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oxygen Transparent Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oxygen Transparent Light - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Merry Christmas 2020 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Miui Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wave 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Miui Original - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Paint - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sunlight - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
