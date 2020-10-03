Yahoo Mail is one of the most popular apps under Verizon's combined AOL/Yahoo umbrella of web services, so it has naturally been loaded to the brim with bloat. The app already had dedicated tabs for online deals and shopping, neither of which have much to do with sending email, and now Yahoo is adding videos to the mix.
The latest version of the Yahoo Mail app includes a new Videos tab, intended for watching... NFL games. No, I'm not kidding. Here's the changelog from the Play Store:
This latest release includes a brand new Videos tab where you can:
• Watch live local and primetime NFL games for free on your phone all season long
• Access other sports video content on demand when there are no live games scheduled including highlights, predictions, recaps, and more
Verizon and the NFL have a long-running partnership that allows Verizon to stream some football games, primarily through the Yahoo Sports app. However, I was unable to get the Videos tab working at all, perhaps because I'm testing the app with a newly-created Yahoo account. Let it be known that I tried.
Yahoo isn't the only company bloating up its email client, but this is definitely one of the worst examples yet of adding completely unrelated functionality to a mobile application. If you want to use this software abomination for some reason, you can grab it from the Play Store below.
