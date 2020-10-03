The new Chromecast with Google TV is not only a pretty good streaming device, but it's also Google's first product based on Android TV in a long time. The device is currently listed at $49.99, which is already a great price for everything you get, but sources say it could drop even lower on Black Friday.

We've learned from a source working at a popular retail store that Google's new streaming stick will be reduced to just $39.99 for Black Friday, which falls on November 27th this year. During last year's celebration of consumerism, the regular Chromecast dropped to $25 ($10 off), and the Chromecast Ultra was $50 ($20 off). Ten dollars might not seem like a worthwhile discount, but the stick is already $20 cheaper than the Chromecast Ultra was, with an added remote and full-featured operating system.

Google is also expected to sell a bundle of two Nest Audio speakers for $170, $30 off the typical price. That's less of a deal than the Chromecast offer, especially since Google already sells that bundle for $20 off, but it might be worth waiting for if you already planned on buying multiple smart speakers. Also, since we're still a month away from Black Friday, these plans are still subject to change.