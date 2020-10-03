This story was originally published and last updated .
OnePlus has a new stable update out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. This is a less substantial update in the grand scheme of things, but it still brings the September 2020 security patch, a few fixes, and potentially better battery life for Pro owners.
Here's the changelog:
System
- Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly (Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Support)
- Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience (OP7 Pro Only)
- Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09
It seems like the biggest addition is some sort of tips feature to "help user master usage skills quickly," whatever that means, but we doubt anyone reading this really needs that. There's also allegedly improved power consumption, but only for the OP7 Pro. The fixes include something that should prevent screen flashes with third-party apps, as well as some other unnamed known issues.
The update is rolling out now in a staged format. OnePlus notes that using a VPN to circumvent the rollout wait may not work, as it's not region-based and is instead being pushed to random devices.
OnePlus is now rolling out the same update to the unlocked OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, so those phones will soon have the September security patch and other miscellaneous changes.
At the same time, T-Mobile is pushing an update to the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for the carrier's standalone 5G network. The OTA also includes the September 2020 security patches and various bug fixes.
