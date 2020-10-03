This story was originally published and last updated .
Autumn is in the air! And while the trees start shedding in preparation for the colder seasons ahead, you’re bound to track all kinds of leaves, acorn shells, and other debris into your house. Luckily, it’s easy to keep your floors clean this fall with a bit of help from Roborock’s intelligent vacuum lineup.
Roborock S6 MaxV
If you want the best robotic vacuum Roborock has to offer, there’s simply no denying that the S6 MaxV is for you. Released just earlier this year, Roborock’s flagship vacuum comes loaded with innovative navigation technology. Up front sit two cameras that are able to see, identify, and navigate around potentially problematic obstacles. These cameras work alongside Roborock’s PreciSense LiDAR navigation system with infrared imaging, enabling the vacuum to easily sweep a space, regardless of the time of day (or night).
The S6 MaxV doesn’t just excel at vacuuming carpets. It has a mopping system, as well. Equipped with a high capacity 297ml water tank, this robotic vacuum can mop up a 2150sqft space before it needs to be emptied out.
The S6 MaxV is on sale right now at Amazon for $749.99 ($50 off). To learn more about Roborock’s flagship robotic vacuum, check out the official product page here.
Roborock S5 Max
If your floors are mostly made of wood, tile, and other hard surfaces, the S5 Max is a great option for you. For starters, it comes equipped with a 290ml water tank that can mop a 2000sqft area before needing to be emptied. Inside sits a worthy lithium-ion battery that can run for three straight hours before the vacuum returns to its cradle for a recharge. It also uses Roborock’s advanced LiDAR navigation system, complete with user-designated no-mop zones to ensure the S5 Max only mops where you need it to. And yes, before you ask, the S5 Max can also vacuum carpets.
The Roborock S5 Max retails at $549, and you can pick one up at Amazon. To learn more about the S5 Max, head on over to the official product page here.
Roborock S6
A quiet home is a happy home, right? The Roborock S6 is the stealthiest vacuum in the group, prioritizing a quiet runtime without sacrificing its smart cleaning features. The S6 comes equipped with a simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) navigation system, which allows the vacuum to create a digital map of your home and understand its position within that space. Add in 2000Pa of suction, a 140ml water tank, and a smartphone-grade 32-bit quad-core processor, and the S6 is brimming with tech to help keep your floors clean.
The Roborock S6 comes in at $649.89 at Amazon. To learn more about the S6 series, navigate to the official product page here.
Roborock E3
The Roborock E3 is all about offering exceptional cleaning power at an affordable price fit for anyone’s budget. The E3 comes equipped with a 640ml dustbin that only needs to be emptied once a week, a long-lasting 5200mAh battery, and it can achieve 2000Pa of suction. It uses a dual gyroscope system to aid in straight-line navigation, while its dual laser with LED motion sensors keep the vacuum on track.
The Roborock E3 can be yours for just $339.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. If you’d like to learn more about the E3, take a look at the official product here.
Even more products for your floor cleaning needs
Didn’t see the right vacuum for you? No worries! Roborock offers a robust lineup of vacuum cleaning products, all aimed at different needs and price points. To browse Roborock’s full catalog of products, from the handheld H6 to the affordably capable E4, check out their Amazon product page here.
