Motorola brought back the iconic Razr nameplate for a foldable phone last year, but the phone didn't live up to the hype. However, if you're willing to give the second-gen phone a second shot, you can get $200 off the Razr 5G right now. There also seem to be some $400 off codes being emailed out.

You can get the full details on the Razr 5G here, but specs include a 6.7" foldable OLED with a 2.7" external OLED, a Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage (with no microSD expansion), a 48MP primary camera, a 20MP front-facing camera, and a 2,800mAh battery. The phone retails for a steep $1,399.99, so these discounts definitely make the price easier to stomach.

We were able to confirm the code was legitimate before it was used.

The unlocked, activation-free version of the phone is $200 off everywhere right now, bringing the price down to $1,199.99 at Motorola's own site, Best Buy, and B&H. However, Motorola seems to be sending out custom one-use codes to a select few for another $200 off, making the price $999.99. Kellen from Droid Life is the only one who we can confirm has received such a code; he graciously shared his, and it's since been used. It's unclear why exactly Kellen was emailed a code for such a substantial discount, as we haven't seen any independent reports on Twitter or Reddit.

Anyhow, most of you will have to settle for the $200 off. The Razr 5G can be purchased from the links below.