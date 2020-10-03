Google Tasks might not be as feature-rich as some other to-do list applications, but it's still a great option for a simple task tracker. Tasks with specific dates already appear in the desktop version of Google Calendar, but only now is that feature officially coming to mobile.

Google Calendar started testing Tasks integration in the Android and iOS apps as early as June of this year, and a wider rollout began in September. Google has now officially announced the change, saying it should arrive on all devices within the next two weeks. "Adding tasks to your calendar keeps to-do’s visible and allocates time for you to accomplish them, helping you accomplish what’s important," the company said in a blog post.

With the feature enabled, tasks from Google Tasks with dates assigned appear alongside your calendar events. You can also create new tasks straight from the Calendar app, so unless you want features like the home screen widget, you may not need the dedicated Tasks app installed simultaneously.

The new functionality doesn't appear to be tied to a specific version of Google Calendar, since the latest update was v2020.38.3 on September 29th. You'll likely have to wait for the server-side rollout to reach you.