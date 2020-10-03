Google Assistant is full of features you might not know about, including a few songs performed by the digitized voice. Google recently added songs about washing your hands and wearing masks, and now the company is adding a Halloween song to the mix.

Sadly, Assistant's Halloween song is not a remix of Spooky Scary Skeletons, nor is it a cover of any of the songs from the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. It's an original song about Assistant helping various creatures find what they're looking for, like a dentist for a cavity-ridden vampire and dry cleaning for a wrinkled ghost.

The song is playable on any device with Google Assistant, including phones, tablets, smart speakers, and even wearables. To play it, just ask Assistant "play the Halloween song." It also eventually plays if you ask "play a song" enough times.