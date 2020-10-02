Smart bulbs can be an expensive purchase, especially when you don't need too many, as the hub to connect them to your router can be pricey. Wi-Fi bulbs are a good alternative, mostly because they don't need an intermediary bridge, but they also tend to be costly. Thankfully, this LIFX bulb offers great value for money, thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity and low price, which is currently $8 less than usual.

The bulb works independently and is compatible with most digital helpers, including Alexa and Google Assistant. It's bright, thanks to its 800 lumens output, and also dimmable. It can actually produce thousands of shades of white, ranging from warm ambers to cool whites.

