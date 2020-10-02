There was a time when even Samsung flagships had to wait for months to get the latest Android updates, but not anymore. In the last few months, Samsung has consistently delivered monthly security updates to pretty much its entire line-up, at times even trumping the Pixel phones. With October just upon us, Samsung is already releasing this month’s security patches to its devices, beginning with the mid-tier Galaxy A50.
The biggest takeaway from this One UI update is surely the latest security patch that even Pixels are yet to pick up. As for other changes, Samsung hasn’t explicitly mentioned exactly what else you’re getting. The changelog vaguely says that new features, performance improvements, and stability optimizations can be there. The firmware version A505FNXXS5BTI9 for the Galaxy A50 weighs in at just about 123MB.
As evident from the version number, this update is first coming to the Galaxy A50’s international model. But given Samsung’s recent track record, the US variants shouldn’t be far behind, while other Galaxy flagships should also catch up soon. As always, this build may take a little while to reach everyone, so it’s best to wait patiently until your phone gets the update notification.
- Source:
- SamMobile
Comments