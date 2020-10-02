Following a storm of leaks, Google finally unveiled its first Android TV Google TV-powered Chromecast dongle earlier this week, which earned a big thumbs-up in our review. While the 4K-capable Chromecast with Google TV itself is a great deal — and a mouthful — at 50 bucks, you can save a bunch through various deals and bundles. One such offer from Google can get you the new Chromecast for free by subscribing to YouTube TV.

To take advantage of this deal, all you have to do is get started with YouTube TV and make your first payment of $65 after your trial period expires. You have between October 15 and December 31 to be eligible. Once the payment is made, YouTube will email you a custom link to the Google Store, from where you can grab the new Chromecast without paying a dime — saving you the full $50. Bear in mind that the redemption must be completed before February 28, 2021.

You need to pay for YouTube TV only once to get this freebie, after which you can elect to unsubscribe if you so choose. The fine print on YouTube TV’s website (as shown above) notes that you must be a new customer living in the US to be eligible for the offer, so existing subscribers are out of luck. Google has limited the offer to one free device per household, and you cannot bundle it with any other existing deal. Plus, you won’t be eligible for YouTube TV’s first month refund if you’ve redeemed your complimentary Chromecast. You can go through all applicable terms at the link below.