LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM around, bringing new versions of Android to abandoned phones, and a stock-like experience (with or without Google software) to newer devices. The project has mainly been working on support for Google Pixel phones lately, but now a handful of other devices have joined the official build roster.

The Lineage project currently maintains two different branches: LineageOS 16, based on Android 9 Pie, and LineageOS 17.1, based on Android 10. The Huawei P20 Lite (anne) and Huawei P Smart (figo) have been added to the list of 16.0 devices, and builds for those phones are already available to download. Meanwhile, the Sony Xperia Z3 (z3) and Sony Xperia Z3 Compact (z3c) have been upgraded from 16.0 to 17.1.

Three phones are also now supported by LineageOS for the first time ever, all with 17.1 builds. The OnePlus 7T Pro (hotdog), Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8T (ginkgo), and Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T (davinci) have been added to the list, though builds for the last one are not live yet.