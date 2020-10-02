Google's ARCore SDK is designed to make it easier to develop augmented reality apps. To guarantee a consistent experience across devices, the company certifies devices through a specific process that ensures the camera, motion sensors, and CPU perform as expected. For instance, a certified ARCore phone has access to Google's 3D Animal library in Search and Playground, and has been tested to work properly with these services.

The list is now enriched, with the addition of the below devices:

Asus ROG Phone III

Nokia 8.3 5G

Infinix Mobile Zero 8

LG K71

moto g⁹ play

motorola one 5G

motorola one fusion+

OnePlus Nord

Oppo Reno4 4G

realme 7

realme 7 Pro

realme X3 Super Zoom

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Tecno Camon 16 Premier

Tecno Camon 16 Pro

Vivo V17

Vivo X23

Vivo X50e 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

It's barely been a month since Google last updated the list, so it's great to see a high number of devices gaining ARCore support in such a short timeframe.