Google's ARCore SDK is designed to make it easier to develop augmented reality apps. To guarantee a consistent experience across devices, the company certifies devices through a specific process that ensures the camera, motion sensors, and CPU perform as expected. For instance, a certified ARCore phone has access to Google's 3D Animal library in Search and Playground, and has been tested to work properly with these services.
The list is now enriched, with the addition of the below devices:
- Asus ROG Phone III
- Nokia 8.3 5G
- Infinix Mobile Zero 8
- LG K71
- moto g⁹ play
- motorola one 5G
- motorola one fusion+
- OnePlus Nord
- Oppo Reno4 4G
- realme 7
- realme 7 Pro
- realme X3 Super Zoom
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M51
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
- Tecno Camon 16 Premier
- Tecno Camon 16 Pro
- Vivo V17
- Vivo X23
- Vivo X50e 5G
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
It's barely been a month since Google last updated the list, so it's great to see a high number of devices gaining ARCore support in such a short timeframe.
- Source:
Comments