Even though true wireless buds are the trend, some people prefer neckband or corded ones, mostly because they can be kept around your neck without risking to lose them. Aukey's B60 are a great option if you prefer this form-factor. They usually cost $40, but they're currently down to just $15 thanks to a $25 coupon.

Both buds are magnetized and stick to each other when not in use, allowing them to switch on and off automatically. They also feature some nice tech, including Bluetooth 5 and USB-C charging. Their eight-hour battery life should also be more than enough to get you through your day or workouts, which is convenient as you could forget to charge them. When it comes to sound quality, the B60's 6mm dynamic drivers with enhanced bass should sound pretty crisp. Lastly, their IPX6 water-resistance also means you can safely wear them when it rains or during heavy workouts, which is appreciated, especially at this price.

On a less positive aspect, there's neither aptX nor wireless charging support, but that can hardly be seen as a drawback when paying just $15. To get your pair for this price, make sure you apply the on-page coupon before adding them to your cart.