Welcome to Friday, everyone. We have a packed roundup today, with more than a few noteworthy games worth mentioning. First up is Battle Chasers: Nightwar, one of the best RPGs on the Play Store. Next is Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories, and while this title doesn't come from the original developers of the series, there's a bit of fun to be had, though bugs are present. And last but not least is 80 Days, a delightful choose your own adventure game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn German with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Personal Vault PRO - Password Manager $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer - Bass Booster pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hue Melodi - Philips Hue lights dancing to music $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- English Tenses Big Table $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trot - An app for all Places (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fast Calc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hairy Letters $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Pro - Ad Free $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Caya Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gear Conveyor Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Russia Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- PixxR Buttons Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- PixxR2 icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multitrack Engineer $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Search Duplicate File (SDF Pro) $5.19 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ba Financial Calculator plus $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Personal Finance - Money manager, Expense tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Protect Note Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Machine Saver J - Fuel&Service $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- BeerSmith 3 Mobile Homebrewing $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- HIIT - interval workout PRO $4.99 -> $3.00; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- 80 Days $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kitty Powers' Love Life $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HARVEST MOON:Seeds Of Memories $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Juicy Realm $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tsuro - The Game of the Path $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weapon stripping NoAds $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 25 Maps PREMIUM - RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Miui 12 Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lava Lamp Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments