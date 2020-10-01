The new Chromecast with Google TV is the first Chromecast to have a dedicated remote, and it comes with some useful extra buttons for the Assistant, YouTube, and Netflix. Voice control will probably come in handy for almost everyone, but what if you don't use YouTube and Netflix often enough to justify that extra space on the remote? As it turns out, there's an option and an app for that.

If you just want to remap the YouTube button to another related service, that's as simple as it can be. Press and hold the button, and a menu will appear that lets you "select your favorite YouTube app" — see the screenshot below. You can choose between the pre-installed YouTube app and YouTube TV, and if you've installed YouTube Kids and YouTube Music (if you even want to call it an app), these will also appear in the menu.

The Netflix button can't be remapped by default, but thanks to Android's open nature, a third-party app does the trick. Button Mapper lets you assign custom options to different buttons, including the one for Netflix. In our testing, we were able to turn the Netflix shortcut into a screenshot button, but there are virtually endless options: You can launch any app or shortcut, disable the button altogether, switch to the last active app, and more. Just note that some features are only available in the Pro variant of Button Mapper. The app should also work for any other button on the remote, so go wild — just remember which button is which when you do.

The latest version of Button Mapper is available on the Play Store and APK Mirror.