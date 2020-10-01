With far fewer social events than before, chances are that you're probably sitting in front of the TV a lot more than usual. If you're looking to upgrade, the 65" Sony X900H 4K HDR TV with Android TV built-in has fallen to an all-time low of just $998, over $400 off MSRP.

The Sony X900-series of Android TVs bundle the X1 processor, 4K HDR, full array LED functionality, and forthcoming HDMI 2.1 compatibility. Compared with their less expensive Sony X800 brothers, the X900s offer a variety of benefits: crisper image, less motion blur, higher brightness, superior performance in dark rooms, and faster response times.

We last posted about the 65" X900H when it hit $1170, which was already an all-time low price, about a month ago. However, the TV has since fallen by nearly another $200 to just $998 (at Amazon and B&H, $999.99 at Best Buy). That's a steal of a deal for a well-reviewed TV. You can find the links below.