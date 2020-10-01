Last year, back before Google was conspicuously trying to cut costs in its phones, the Pixel 4 included a chip called the Pixel Neural Core. The special hardware ostensibly helped with a number of tasks like machine learning and always-on listening. But a look at the Pixel 5's spec sheet shows the Neural Core is nowhere to be found.

On the now-retired Pixel 4's official specifications page, under Processors, you can see the Pixel Neural Core listed. The spec sheets for the Pixel 5 (and Pixel 4a 5G, for that matter) don't include it. One of the chip's primary functions was to power the Pixel 4's IR face unlock, and considering the Pixel 5 nixed that feature, it's not entirely surprising to see it go. Still, Google's camera team told us last year that it was used in part in the Pixel 4's imaging pipeline — so it'll be interesting to see what, if any, effect the loss has on the Pixel 5's photo chops.

In a private Q&A session, the Pixel hardware team told Android Police that through optimization, it was able to get similar camera performance out of just the Pixel 5's Snapdragon 765G chip as it was the Pixel 4's Snapdragon 855-Neural Core combo, so it sounds like the omission is no great loss. We'll be sure to update this article with any additional information we receive.