Though stable Android 11 builds haven't yet arrived for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro — they're still on Android 11 DP4 — OnePlus has already gone ahead and published the Android 11 kernel source. This means that developers can get a small head start on custom software like ROMs and recoveries.

The kernel source code can be found in the GitHub source link below. However, if you're looking for the audio kernel, its components can be found in a separate GitHub link here. Perhaps developers will be able to use this to spin up something a little less Samsung-y than OxygenOS 11's new look.