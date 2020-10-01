The Nord marked OnePlus’s reentry into the budget space when it went official two months back. In that short span, the phone has already received quite a few updates, mainly to iron out any remaining initial issues. With the latest OxygenOS build, the Nord is getting the newest (technically) September security update along with a new option for controlling notifications.
Aside from that fresh security patch, one noticeable addition to the Nord is the option to hide silent notifications from the status bar. Currently, this behavior is enabled by default, and any notification filtered as unimportant won’t appear on the status bar up top, though you can scroll down the notification shade to access them. If you don’t want these alerts to get buried under the pile, you can head to the phone’s notification settings to set your preference.
OnePlus has also improved the user experience with expanded screenshots, while also bringing general optimizations to the camera, display calibration, and network performance. Here’s the full changelog:
- System
- Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar )
- Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.09
- Camera
- Optimized image stabilization performance
- Display
- Improved general display calibration
- Network
- Optimize the network stability
OxygenOS 10.5.8 will be rolled out to all Nord devices over the next few days. As a precautionary measure, OnePlus will initially deliver the update to a subset of users before going for a broader release. So if the update notification hasn’t yet hit your phone, you’ll have to wait patiently for just a little longer.
- Source:
- OnePlus
