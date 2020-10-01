During its event yesterday, Google announced that it would rename the Play Movies & TV app to Google TV, and as part of that re-branding, a few changes to the list of supported third-party services have been made.
Following the update, it'll be possible to add your AMC, Sling TV, TBS, and TNT accounts to the service, making it easy to browse content available to you through these platforms on Google TV. Unfortunately, you'll also have to say goodbye to two services: BET Now and Max Go have been kicked out. Everything else remains the same.
The full list of supported platforms now reads as follows:
- ABC
- Amazon Prime Video
- AMC
- A&E
- CBS All Access
- Crackle
- Comedy Central
- DC Universe
- Disney NOW
- Disney+
- Epix Now
- Fox Now
- Hulu
- HBO Go
- HBO Max
- History
- Lifetime
- MTV
- NBC
- Netflix
- Pluto TV
- Showtime
- Showtime Anytime
- Sling TV
- Starz
- TBS
- The CW
- TNT
- Tubi TV
- VH1
As before, third-party services are only available in the U.S., and live TV isn't supported. To add or remove your third-party accounts, open the Google TV app, open the hamburger menu or tap your profile picture, and select "Manage services."
