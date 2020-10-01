Play Pass, Google's apps and games subscription service on the Play Store, launched nearly a year ago in the US then expanded to nine new markets this past July. It's now spreading its wings across Europe with 24 newly supported countries.

Previously, Play Pass was available in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The expansion brings it to 24 new markets in Europe — well, except Cyprus, technically, maybe. I will steer clear of any debate and let Cypriots decide for themselves.

Here's the list of newly-supported countries:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

If you're wondering whether the subscription is interesting or worth it, we have a lot of content for you to peruse to make up your mind. There's a hands-on, a comparison with Apple Arcade, a list of all the available apps and games, and our pick of the best 25 apps and games to try. The latter two are based on the US market, but offerings might be similar across all countries.