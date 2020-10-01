If you're looking for your country's or state's official COVID Exposure Notification System app, you might not be able to find it thanks to the screwy way Google is handling the search function for COVID related apps on the Play Store. Despite the fact many apps are testing Google's ENS API, the tag is missing from a few listings, and even worse there are some apps you simply can't even search for on the Play Store. Since it would appear every country and US state is creating its own stand-alone app, some areas are lagging behind others, so it's tough to know if your location even has an app available. This is why I've taken the time to round up all of the COVID tracing apps currently available on the Play Store, and will continue to update this list as new apps are released.

In order to keep things organized, I've broken up this COVID tracing app list into three sections. The first section offers all of the US-based apps that are officially released and use the ENS API. The second group covers international ENS API apps, and the third covers releases that are still in testing, so have yet to earn their ENS badge on the Play Store, or simply use a different tech for tracing.