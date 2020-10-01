Welcome to another Android Police Newsletter Q&A, a series where we open up about the latest gadgets on the market. This week, we're telling all about the very first Chromecast with Google TV. Read on to learn how to submit your questions and see our responses.

The new Chromecast with Google TV was just one of a handful of products Google unveiled at Launch Night In this week. We were lucky enough to get our hands on one ahead of the event, and we're ready to tell you everything you want to know.

Submit your questions about the Chromecast with Google TV in the comments section

To submit your questions, simply leave us a comment below. We'll choose our favorites and publish the answers exclusively in an upcoming edition of the Android Police Newsletter. Remember, to see our responses, you'll need to subscribe to the newsletter. It's 100% free, and we'll never spam your inbox with unnecessary garbage.

If you'd like to learn more about the Chromecast with Google TV, including its new home screen experience, insights about the new dedicated remote, and our full review, check out our complete coverage here.