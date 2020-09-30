The 5G-compatible follow-up to Google's Pixel 4a is now official. Sporting similar internals and the same camera as Google's Pixel 5, the 4a 5G has a bigger 6.2" OLED display, 3,800mAh battery, and even a headphone jack, all in a not-too-big plastic body. It might not have the more expensive Pixel 5's 90Hz display, but it's a big step up from the already amazing Pixel 4a, and it costs $499. We've got all the official specs below.

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 765G with Adreno 620 GPU Screen 6.2" 19.5:9 2340 x 1080 60Hz OLED w/ hole-punch camera, Gorilla Glass 3, HDR RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 3885mAh, 18W USB PD wired charging Cameras Primary: 12.2MP f.1.7 w/77° FOV, OIS & EIS

Secondary: 16MP f/2.2 wide-angle w/107° FOV

Front-facing: 8MP f/2 hole-punch w/83° FOV Headphone jack Yes IP Rating No Connectivity 5G & LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 Misc Titan M, eSIM (w/ dual-SIM support) Pixel Imprint capacitive fingerprint sensor Colors Black Dimensions 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2 mm, 168g Price $499 Release date November 19th, 2020

Google says the phone will be available on November 19th, though you can join the waitlist on the official product page right now.

We've reached out to Google for clarity on the US availability situation for 4a 5G, but it sure looks like the rest of the world will get the phone in early November, while America will not. Exactly how long that delay will be is unclear, but the lack of any information doesn't feel like a good sign.

Google has published a comprehensive table of 5G support for the phone here. In short, it should work on all US carriers' sub-6GHz 5G networks, but mmWave support will be exclusive to Verizon.

That Verizon variant will be called the Pixel 4a 5G UW, and while it will support the carrier's mmWave network, it's priced at $600 — $100 more than the unlocked variant. Verizon says pre-order for the 4a 5G UW will begin on October 29th.