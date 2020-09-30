Telegram is one of the most popular third-party messaging apps, and for good reason. Along with private end-to-end encryption, the app is always experimenting with new additions like video calling and support for Android 11's chat bubbles. Today the company announced a variety of fresh updates, including search filters, anonymous admins, channel comments, and more.
Search is getting a lot smarter in Telegram 7.1 thanks to new filters that allow users to narrow down results to include specific kinds of messages like media, links, files, and others. Searching for names, dates, and time periods works, too. But the best part might be that these filters can all be combined, so you can get to the results you want lickety-split.
Admins in groups can now remain anonymous by toggling Batman mode. This setting enables anonymous admins to send messages in chat signed with just the group name, while staying hidden in the list of group members. Posts on channels with discussion groups will now have comment buttons that let users keep conversations more intimate while keeping the entire group in the loop — and if you're not a member of the channel's discussion group, you' ll see comment responses in a new chat called Replies. Finally, the app is going all-in with new animations, including pop-up menus.
Telegram 7.1 is rolling out now on the Play Store, but you can make sure you're one of the first in line to get the new features by downloading the latest version of the app directly from APK Mirror. And while you're at it, check out these five underrated features found in Telegram.
- Source:
- Telegram
Comments