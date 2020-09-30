Watched the presidential debate last night but wish you could've seen it on a bigger screen? Yeah, me neither. But right now, you can snag a 55" or 65" Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR for up to $200 off from both Amazon and Best Buy — and since these sets run Android TV with a built-in gaming mode, you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and play your favorite games better than ever before on 4K HDR panels with Dolby Vision.

The two models on sale are the X900H, with a 55" screen, and the X950H, which ups that number to 65". They run Android TV, so they work with the Google Assistant all your favorite apps (even Stadia, kind of). There's also support for Alexa, so you can control smart home devices and talk to Samuel L. Jackson. When it comes to the screen itself, you can't get much better: ultra HD "Full Array LED" panels with 4K upscaling that's powered by Sony's own X1 processor.

Best Buy members can save even more on the 55" model with special pricing.

These aren't your plain old basic TVs, though. These current generation units have acoustic multi-audio sound featuring an array of Dolby Atmos speakers, a dedicated game mode that allows for smoother gameplay when paired with a Playstation console, and a slim, aluminum frame with an included "minimalist" stand.

Currently, the 55" X900H is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for around $950, although Best Buy members can get the set for just $919.99. The larger 65" X950H is $1,498 on Amazon and $1,499.99 on Best Buy, making it a savings of about $200 off recent prices.