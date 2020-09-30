Those of you who use your phones to record interviews or other talking will appreciate this feature addition that Google has made with Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Recorder app: the ability to edit the audio by just messing with the transcript. It's a small change, but a welcome one for those who use the Recorder function often.

Basically, you can now use the transcript produced by the Recorder app to crop or remove the actual audio portion as well. With the smart scrolling functionality provided by the app providing some separation between words the app deems to be important, it's easier to locate snippets you'd like to remove as well.

It's unclear if this functionality will be spreading to older Pixels as well, but my guess is that it will. We'll update this post if we hear more about it.