Amazon held an important event last week, during which it announced a bunch of new devices, including a revamped range of Echo speakers. Despite their very recent unveiling, the company wants to give early buyers a discount for pre-ordering the new Echo lineup, provided you buy them in pairs and use one of the promo codes below.

The new Echo speakers are round and covered in fabric, making them look sleeker than the former generation. The larger Echo comes with a three-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing, which is a nice improvement compared to the previous model. It can also adjust music playback according to the room's acoustics, offering a great audio experience. Lastly, the speaker now comes with Zigbee radio, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Amazon Sidewalk support, making it a hub to control your IoT devices.

If you prefer a more affordable option, the smaller Echo Dot has been refreshed as well, and looks similar to the new generation Echo. It features a 1.6-inch speaker, which won't provide the same audio quality as a traditional Echo, but is more than enough for a small room. Also, if you'd rather have your speaker show the time, the Echo Dot with clock is the one you need, as its simple LED display will double as a clock.

The three devices are currently marked down if you pre-order a pair and use the below promotional codes:

You'll also have to be patient as the Echo and Echo Dot won't ship before October 22, and the Echo Dot with Clock will be available on November 5.