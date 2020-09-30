With a new series of Pixel phones, one can expect a new batch of photographic trickery. Cinematic Pan, for example, uses high framerate video capture and digital cropping to make video clips pop. For stills, we've got two big bonuses to Portrait Mode: Night Sight and Portrait Lighting.

For the first time in the series, Night Sight will be available in Portrait Mode and will be able to work automatically — great for when you want to capture the evening magic in a person's face with the light you've got. This will be on the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, but we'd hope to see this in a Pixel Feature Drop for other phones.

Portrait Lighting, though, is a pretty neat tool that will get shared around with everyone. On the Pixel 4a 5G and 5, users will be able to manipulate the exposure of their portrait subject so as to change where the light is coming from — shadows fill in where glows leave.

This feature will be ported to the Google Photos editor for anyone to use on their portrait-style photos from long ago.