It seems that Google has skimped out on colors for the Pixel 4a 5G, only offering it in black or white. But the choice isn't even that binary as unlocked buyers will only be able to buy the black color when sales begin. The white color will be available exclusively on Verizon devices to start out.

Perusing the bottom of the Pixel 4a 5G product page on the Google Store brings up this stipulation:

White available only for Verizon-locked Pixel 4a (5G) phones. White color coming soon to unlocked Pixel 4a (5G) phones.

We should note that most Verizon phones automatically become network-unlocked after a month or so. Some customers may need to make a call to a service center, but that's the exception rather than the rule.

We're also not exactly sure how soon "soon" it will be for unlocked customers, but the 4a 5G will be available for pre-orders on October 29 with shipments beginning November 19. So, that's to say, not for a while.