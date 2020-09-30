Google's latest smartphones are more affordable than previous Pixel flagships (and most other 5G phones), but the big G is also throwing in some freebies to sweeten the deal. Purchases of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will come with three-month subscriptions to several Google services, and buyers in some countries can even snag a free set of Bose headphones.

If you didn't see Google's Launch Night In presentation, you can watch catch up on it below (starting at the point this particular deal was announced). New Pixel buyers will get 3 months of Stadia Pro, YouTube Premium, Google One with 100GB of storage, and Google Play Pass thrown in for nothing.

Pricing for each of those services is below, amounting to a monthly saving of 28.96 or $86.88 for the three-month period — not too shabby.

Stadia Pro — $9.99

YouTube Premium — $11.99

Google One — $1.99

Play Pass — $4.99

So this is both a good deal for you and a good way of getting you to try those services with a view to getting you to carry on after the free period ends — clever Google.

If you live in the UK, Republic of Ireland, France, or Germany, you can also claim a free pair of Bose QC 35 II headphones (worth around £300/€350 new). This only applies to pre-orders or purchases made before October 20, though, so don't hang about if you want to grab them. See here for more details.