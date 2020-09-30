It’s here! A brand-new multiplayer MONOPOLY Sudoku experience is available now on the App Store and Google Play!

Two family-favorites collide on iOS and Android from today

30 SEPT 2020 - Marmalade Game Studio and Hasbro are excited to announce the launch of MONOPOLY Sudoku! This is a brand new ad free multiplayer version of the classic puzzle game with an iconic MONOPOLY twist, and it’s available now on mobile devices!

In MONOPOLY Sudoku, Mr MONOPOLY invites both new and experienced players to go head-to-head in Sudoku matches. Challenging friends, family members, or other players to compete, makes the success of completing puzzles all the sweeter!

This dynamic MONOPOLY twist re-imagines the MONOPOLY board! Collect dice rolls every day and move along the board to unlock ‘reward multipliers’, tokens, avatars and improve your level!

Exciting Championship Seasons run every week. Players can enter as many or as few competitive grids as they choose and everyone who enters earns their place on the leaderboard.

If players want to improve their puzzle solving skills, the Sudoku School provides all the tips and tricks they need to become a champion. No matter whether they’re new to the game or a seasoned player, there are always new techniques to learn! Single player Practice Mode provides the perfect arena to improve their skills before entering multiplayer grids.

Mike Willis, CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, said: “We think players will really enjoy this unique MONOPOLY Sudoku experience. It combines the friendly competition of our other games with the classic brain teaser puzzle, giving new and experienced players alike the chance to enjoy Sudoku in its most accessible form yet. The MONOPOLY twist, multiplayer puzzles and championships only enhance the overall experience, providing added incentives to keep playing and keep progressing!”

MONOPOLY Sudoku is another example of Marmalade Game Studio’s high standard, premium game experiences. Once players have bought the app, they can enjoy unlimited access to puzzles, championships and the Sudoku School, ad-free and with no further distractions. It’s pure Sudoku fun to be enjoyed wherever they happen to be!

MONOPOLY Sudoku is the latest addition to Marmalade Game Studio’s successful series of collaborations with Hasbro. These include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations and BATTLESHIP.

MONOPOLY Sudoku is available to purchase and play today, September 30th on both the iOS App Store and Android’s Google Play store, priced $3.99 / £3.99 / €4.49.

For more information, please contact Paul Watson at [email protected]

About Marmalade Game Studio

London-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the digital board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, The Game of Life and CLUE/CLUEDO, both highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores. For more information about Marmalade Game Studio, please visit the website: https://marmaladegamestudio.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@MarmaladeGames), Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio), and Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)