At today's Watch Night In event, Google announced a new Extreme Battery Saver feature for Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, allowing you to stretch your battery's limits beyond what was previously possible. That's all well and good for early adopters of the new phones, but what about those of us with older Pixels? Luckily, Google has said that Extreme Battery Saver will be coming to existing Pixels in a feature drop "very soon."

Google claims that Extreme Battery Saver will let you keep your phone's battery going for up to 48 hours. When active, Extreme Battery Saver will drop your phone's screen timeout to 30 seconds and will turn off your work profile. The new mode will allow you to select essential apps to keep running while everything else gets paused. While apps are paused, you won't receive notifications from them. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will continue to work, but scanning will be turned off. Current hotspot or tethering activity will also stop.

We all want our phone's battery to last as long as possible, and with this new feature it looks like we'll be able to push that limit further than ever before. Keep an eye out for Extreme Battery Saver in a feature drop in the near future.