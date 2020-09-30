Google introduced the Chromecast Ultra back in 2016 as a higher-end version of the standard Chromecast. For the launch price of $69, the Ultra offered faster WiFi speeds, 4K streaming support, and an Ethernet port on the power brick. It was good while it lasted, but now that Google has unveiled the new Chromecast with Google TV, it looks like the company is giving the Chromecast Ultra a fast farewell.

As of today, the Google Store listing for the Chromecast Ultra redirects visitors to the new Chromecast with Google TV, which was unveiled at the Launch Night In event. Other online retailers seem to be following suit: the device is out of stock at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, although Home Depot and Amazon don't seem to have gotten the memo yet.

Farewell, sweet prince.

It looks like the 3rd generation standalone Chromecast dongle is staying put for now, though, since it offers a much different experience for a substantially lower price. Google TV is the hot new thing now. The product comes with a new focus on highlighting content outside of apps and includes a fancy-schmancy voice remote with a Google Assistant button. And at under $50, it's a much better deal than the Chromecast Ultra.

Still, if you're not ready to say goodbye (or you're just ornery) you can get your hands on a new Chromecast Ultra by purchasing the Stadia premiere edition bundle — though who knows how long that will stick around now.